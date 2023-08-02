Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Concretise Main Roads In Kalamboli

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will concretise the main road of the Kalamboli node. The local unit of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) claimed that it could happen because of their consistent efforts.

The condition of the main road of the node is in pathetic condition and Shiv Sena city chief Tukaram Sarak said that he followed up on the issue and got partial success. “The civic body will take a call on the concretisation of all roads after the monsoon,” said Sarak.

The Kalamboliu node is around three and a half meters below sea level. During heavy rainfall, the node gets waterlogged. Due to this, the roads are in bad condition. The proposal to concretize the roads as a permanent solution was proposed by Kalamboli city chief of Shiv Sena Shinde group Tukaram Sarak.

