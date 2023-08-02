 Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Concretise Main Roads In Kalamboli
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Concretise Main Roads In Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Concretise Main Roads In Kalamboli

The Kalamboliu node is around three and a half meters below sea level. During heavy rainfall, the node gets waterlogged.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will concretise the main road of the Kalamboli node. The local unit of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) claimed that it could happen because of their consistent efforts.

The condition of the main road of the node is in pathetic condition and Shiv Sena city chief Tukaram Sarak said that he followed up on the issue and got partial success. “The civic body will take a call on the concretisation of all roads after the monsoon,” said Sarak.

The Kalamboliu node is around three and a half meters below sea level. During heavy rainfall, the node gets waterlogged. Due to this, the roads are in bad condition. The proposal to concretize the roads as a permanent solution was proposed by Kalamboli city chief of Shiv Sena Shinde group Tukaram Sarak.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Concretise Main Roads In Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Concretise Main Roads In Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Recovers ₹2.8 Lakh In 6 Months As Fines From Ticketless Travellers

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Recovers ₹2.8 Lakh In 6 Months As Fines From Ticketless Travellers

Navi Mumbai: Secretary Of District Congress Writes To NMMC Commissioner; Raises Potholes Issue In...

Navi Mumbai: Secretary Of District Congress Writes To NMMC Commissioner; Raises Potholes Issue In...

Mumbai News: Sula Vineyards Gets Excise Duty Notice Of ₹116 Cr From Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai News: Sula Vineyards Gets Excise Duty Notice Of ₹116 Cr From Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai News: Civic Engineers Body Opposes SIT Probe; Writes To CM Shinde Recalling Work Dedication...

Mumbai News: Civic Engineers Body Opposes SIT Probe; Writes To CM Shinde Recalling Work Dedication...