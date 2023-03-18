Navi Mumbai: PMC holds meeting to observe birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will hold a grand procession and various programs to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14.

Meeting was held for the same

A meeting regarding this was organised at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake and former House Leader Paresh Thakur, former corporator Prakash Binedar, Panvel city police inspector, the traffic police superintendent, civic officials, and representatives of various schools among others were present.

This grand procession will start at 7.30 from Babasaheb Ambedkar statue and end near Ambedkar Bhavan.

A number of competitions will be organised for students based on the life of Dr Ambedkar, such as essay writing, and elocution.