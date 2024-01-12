Navi Mumbai: PM Modi Inaugurates Digha Gaon Railway Station

FPJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Digha Gaon Railway Station, which is part of the Airoli-Kalwa corridor on Friday via video link. Starting from January 13, regular services for both up and down Trans Harbour Line trains will make a halt at the newly inaugurated station.

The project, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 476.00 crores, aims to alleviate congestion at Thane station and enhance connectivity between Kalyan and Navi Mumbai through direct suburban services.

The initiative is executed by MRVC (Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation), and its phased approach involves meticulous planning and execution. The recently completed Phase One marked a milestone with the inauguration of the Digha Gaon Halt station.

Second phase of the project

The second phase focuses on the construction of the elevated corridor connecting Airoli to Kalwa. While the acquisition of government land totaling 1.87 hectares has been successfully completed, the project still requires 0.57 hectares of private land. The ongoing process of private land acquisition is crucial for the seamless execution of the project.

A key aspect of the project is the rehabilitation and resettlement of Project Affected Families (PAFs). To address this, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) has earmarked 868 tenements at Bhayandarpada, Ghodbundar Road. Joint site verification by MRVC and MMRDA has already been completed for 82 PAFs, with tenement allotments made by MMRDA.

Challenges

However, challenges have arisen in the rehabilitation process, particularly in Bhola Nagar and Shivaji Nagar. The joint verification of 786 PAFs has been delayed due to protests by dwellers and local representatives. Despite these challenges, MMRDA is actively working towards resolving the issues and ensuring a smooth rehabilitation process.

An official emphasizes that MMRDA is committed to the rehabilitation and resettlement of slum dwellers residing on the land parcels required for the project. Once land is successfully completed, the land will be vacated, paving the way for the final stages of construction. The targeted completion date, set 36 months after the rehabilitation and resettlement phase concludes, underscores the project's commitment to efficient execution.