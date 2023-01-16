Navi Mumbai: Panvel Vidyarthi Vahak Sanstha participates in road safety week |

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Vidyarthi Vahak Sanstha (PVVS) participated in a road safety campaign and organised various activities on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The campaign concluded at Vrindavan Baba Samadhi Mandir Auditorium, New Panvel 5. The program was inaugurated by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur by flagging off the road safety week rally.

Road safety campaign organized every year by government

A road safety campaign is organized every year by the government to reduce the number of road accidents and prevent death and injuries. After the Covid pandemic, the campaign has been restarted to create awareness on a large scale.

Panvel Vidyarthi Vahak Sanstha held a blood donation camp with the help of Kutch Youth Sangh in Vrindavan Baba Samadhi Temple Auditorium at new Panvel from 9 am to 2 pm wherein school van drivers and citizens turned out in large numbers. Free spectacles were distributed among school van drivers.

