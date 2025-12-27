Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Mandatory Training For 4,205 Election Officials Ahead Of Civic Polls | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: With an aim to ensure a transparent, fair and smooth conduct of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) general elections, the civic body will conduct a three-day mandatory training programme for all officers and employees involved in the election process.

Details

The training sessions will be held from December 29 to 31 at Aadyakrantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel. As many as 4,205 officers and staff members deputed for election duty will undergo training in multiple batches.

For the forthcoming civic polls, the PMC has set up 660 polling stations across 20 wards. To manage these polling centres, the administration has appointed six Returning Officers, 68 Zonal Officers, along with Presiding Officers, Polling Officers (PO-1, PO-2 and PO-3), peons and personnel for 65 reserve polling stations. In all, 725 fully equipped teams have been constituted for election duty.

According to the civic administration, the training will cover key aspects such as duties and responsibilities of election staff, the Model Code of Conduct, voting and counting procedures, legal provisions, hands-on handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and protocols to be followed during emergency situations.

Officials said the objective of the exercise is to eliminate errors, confusion and malpractices, and to maintain the credibility and transparency of the election process. Details regarding the schedule and batches have already been communicated individually to the concerned personnel.

Panvel Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Mangesh Chitale has made attendance at the training compulsory, warning that strict action, including criminal proceedings as per the directives of the State Election Commission, will be initiated against officers or employees who remain absent or fail to comply with orders.

