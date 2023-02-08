e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation observes ASHA Day

The civic body held cultural programs and competitions including rangoli competition and poster-making competition which saw participation from large numbers of ASHA workers and nurses.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation observes ASHA Day
The Medical Health Department of Panvel Municipal corporation (PMC) observed 'ASHA Diwas' with great enthusiasm at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel early this week. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi.

During the event, ASHA workers of six civic primary health centres were honoured by giving them flowers. ASHA workers also presented cultural performances Koli Geeta, Lezim and others.

A street play was presented by ASHA workers of Urban Primary Health Center, Kharghar.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said, "The Asha workers are doing an excellent work by executing plans of the municipal corporation for the citizens at levels of the society. In order to honour them, this program was organized on behalf of the municipal corporation. Prizes will be distributed by the Commissioner to the winners of the various competitions soon."

