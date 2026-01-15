 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Heartwarming Gesture Of Police Providing Assistance To Senior Citizens At Polling Booth Wins Hearts | WATCH
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Heartwarming Gesture Of Police Providing Assistance To Senior Citizens At Polling Booth Wins Hearts | WATCH

During the Mumbai BMC elections on January 15, Mumbai police were seen assisting senior citizens at polling booths, helping them reach voting areas and navigate queues as part of efforts to make the process smooth and accessible. Authorities have deployed special support arrangements alongside tightened security and other voter‑friendly initiatives citywide.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: As polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 2026 elections is underway, a heartwarming gesture by the Mumbai Police, extending help and assistance to senior citizens at polling booths, has captured public attention.

Several pictures and videos showed Mumbai Police personnel escorting senior citizens to the booths. In some locations, groups of officers were seen carrying people in wheelchairs across stone-filled roads. The areas from which these images and videos were shared included Matunga, Mahim, Azad Maidan, Cuffe Parade, Dongri, and Sir JJ Marg.

Over 28,000 personnel, including units from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Quick Response Teams (QRT), are stationed at 10,231 polling stations across the city. Earlier in the day, even before the polling started, long queues were seen outside several polling stations, with a noticeable presence of elderly voters determined to exercise their franchise early.

Reaction On Social Media

Several users reacted and praised the Mumbai police for their gesture. One user wrote, "Salute to your work, Mumbai Police." Another commented, "Mumbai Police are always with us, but we also need proper infrastructure to make voting accessible for all."

One user wrote, "Salute to your work, Mumbai Police."

Another added, "There are no proper roads to reach the polling station. The Mumbai Police are always with us, but please think about who is with them as well, and elect the right candidate"

Another user lauded the Police and said, "Mumbai Police is not just a force, it is the safety of the city — standing tall in every storm, protecting every life, and serving Mum, bai with courage, honesty, and sacrifice"

Some other users also appreciated the Police, however, alusabletioned the lack of proper infrastructure for senior citizens. "Salute to Polie and ot, her officials. But why can't we have an infrastructure which ithe s usuable by all, including differently abled citizens?" the user added.

"Even after all this they still don't get the benefits and life they deserve from government. Such waste," a user noted.

Meanwhile, Polling began at 7:30 am across 10,231 booths. While the early morning hours saw a sluggish start with only 6.98 per cent turnout by 9:30 am, the momentum picked up as the afternoon approached. Till 1.30 pm, Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of 29.96 per cent, while 17.73 per cent voter turnout till 11.30 am.

