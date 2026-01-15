Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) crossed one lakh passengers within the first 19 days of commercial operations, which started on December 25. The airport's busiest day was recorded on January 10 with over 7,000 passengers.

Until January 12, NMIA handled a total of 1.09 lakh passengers, comprising 55,934 arriving and 53,983 departing passengers. The airport recorded its busiest day on 10 January 2026, with 7,345 passengers handled in a day.

In the first 19 days, NMIA managed 734 air traffic movements (ATMs), including 32 general aviation ATMs. A total of 40,260 arriving bags and 38,774 departing bags were processed by the airport.

NMIA also commenced its cargo operations along with passenger operations and has handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo. In terms of connectivity, Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru emerged as the top sectors. Notably, the airport is also said to commence international passenger operations after February.

“With modern infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a focus on operational efficiency, NMIA continues to scale up services in a calibrated manner while maintaining high standards of safety, service quality, and passenger experience,” said an airport spokesperson.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/