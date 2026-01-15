 Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights

Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) crossed 1.09 lakh passengers within 19 days of commercial operations starting December 25. The busiest day was January 10 with 7,345 passengers. NMIA handled 734 flights, processed over 79,000 bags, and managed 22.21 tonnes of cargo. International passenger operations are expected to begin after February 2026.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) crossed one lakh passengers within the first 19 days of commercial operations, which started on December 25. The airport's busiest day was recorded on January 10 with over 7,000 passengers.

Until January 12, NMIA handled a total of 1.09 lakh passengers, comprising 55,934 arriving and 53,983 departing passengers. The airport recorded its busiest day on 10 January 2026, with 7,345 passengers handled in a day.

In the first 19 days, NMIA managed 734 air traffic movements (ATMs), including 32 general aviation ATMs. A total of 40,260 arriving bags and 38,774 departing bags were processed by the airport. 

Read Also
From Drone Skies To Sporting Icons: How Navi Mumbai Airport’s Launch Became An Entertainment...
article-image

NMIA also commenced its cargo operations along with passenger operations and has handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo. In terms of connectivity, Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru emerged as the top sectors. Notably, the airport is also said to commence international passenger operations after February.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights
Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights
Delhi HC Directs Govt To Ensure Formation & Functioning Of PTAs In Private Schools
Delhi HC Directs Govt To Ensure Formation & Functioning Of PTAs In Private Schools
India's Smartphone Exports Hit Record $30 Billion In 2025 On PLI Boost
India's Smartphone Exports Hit Record $30 Billion In 2025 On PLI Boost
Elon Musk Denies Grok Generated Sexualised Images Of Minors Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
Elon Musk Denies Grok Generated Sexualised Images Of Minors Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

“With modern infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a focus on operational efficiency, NMIA continues to scale up services in a calibrated manner while maintaining high standards of safety, service quality, and passenger experience,” said an airport spokesperson.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23...
Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Maha Minister Lodha Warns Of Police Action Against Cong's Sachin Sawant...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Maha Minister Lodha Warns Of Police Action Against Cong's Sachin Sawant...
'BMC Polls Vote Counting To Commence At 10 AM On January 16': Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani
'BMC Polls Vote Counting To Commence At 10 AM On January 16': Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: X User Alleges Vote Manipulation Outside Jain Temple In Worli; Police...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: X User Alleges Vote Manipulation Outside Jain Temple In Worli; Police...
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Opposition Accuses BJP Of Money Power Abuse, Blames SEC For...
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Opposition Accuses BJP Of Money Power Abuse, Blames SEC For...