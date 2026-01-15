Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City

(Representational Image) | File Photo

Mumbai: The high-stakes battle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently underway, with Mumbai recording a voter turnout of 29.96 per cent as of 1:30 pm on Thursday. After nearly four years of administrative rule and political shifts in the state, over 1.03 crore eligible voters are heading to the polls to elect 227 new corporators for India's richest civic body.

Steady Momentum Since Morning

Polling began at 7:30 am across 10,231 booths. While the early morning hours saw a sluggish start with only 6.98 per cent turnout by 9:30 am, the momentum picked up as the afternoon approached. 17.73 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 11:30 am.

Tech Glitches, Lapses Lead To Voting Delays

However, widespread complaints have emerged over technical glitches and administrative lapses. Many voters said they faced problems downloading voter slips and finding their names at polling booths, despite being duly registered. Several also reported that the Maharashtra State Election Commission’s website displayed data not available messages, causing confusion and frustration at help desks outside polling stations.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) declared a public holiday to encourage residents to exercise their franchise. Despite the warm January sun, long queues were visible at several polling stations in the city, indicating a keen interest in this mini-assembly election.

Tight Security Across City

To ensure a smooth process, over 28,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city. No major incidents of violence have been reported so far, though minor technical glitches with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were noted in three wards, which were immediately addressed by election officials.

Voting will continue until 5:30 am and is expected to surge in the final two hours. The counting of votes is scheduled for tomorrow, January 16, 2026, with results expected by late evening.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/