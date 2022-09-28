e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Panvel civic body's fortnightly campaign addressing grievances to conclude this Sunday

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

In order to facilitate early redressal of the grievances, the Panvel Municipal Corporation organised (PMC) 'Rashtra Neta se Rashtra Pita' [Nation's leader and protector]. The campaign which began on September 17 is all set to conclude this Sunday, October 2.

As part of it, a grievance redressal camp was started by PMC in all four wards. Pending cases are being settled on all seven days of the week including Saturdays and Sundays.

In the camp, service-related grievances of the citizens, received till September 10, are being settled. These include issues with birth certificates, death certificates, marriage registration certificates, property registration certificates, document-based property transfer registration certificates, new tap connections etc.

PCMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has instructed all the department heads to mainly focus on the services and complaint applications directly related to the citizens.

