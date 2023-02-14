Navi Mumbai: Over ₹ 44 Cr e-challan fines yet to be collected | representative pic/ANI

Navi Mumbai: Hardly 23 percent of the total traffic e-challans issued by Navi Mumbai police last year have been paid up by motorists, data from the traffic police shows. The traffic police have also initiated action against over 11,000 violators.

In 2022, the Navi Mumbai traffic police issued a total of 6,83,390 challans for violating various Motor Vehicle Acts. However, of the challans issued, only 1,62,512 challans were paid and the remaining are unpaid by the end of the year.

Rs 59.96 crores in fines was expected to be received

As per the rule, motorists are supposed to download the traffic police’s app or log in to their website and enter vehicle registration details to check if a challan has been issued. Motorists can make online payments against the challan issued. But, if a motorist fails to pay, he could receive summons from the Lok Adalat.

As per the traffic department of Navi Mumbai police, a total of Rs 59.96 crores in fines was expected to be received. However, out of the total cases processed through e-challan, the transport department has received a fine of only Rs 15.25 crores from 1,62,512 offenders. The traffic department has yet not received around Rs 44.7 crores.

Despite Navi Mumbai traffic police slapping fines through e-challans against motorists violating traffic rules, the majority of the motorists ignored it.

However, the traffic police have now started taking legal action against the motorists who do not pay the fine for e-challan. It has sent 11,939 unpaid challans to court. Now, the violators will get a summon from the court.

Violations

Those who were issued e-challans have violations like riding motorbikes without helmets, over speeding, drivers and passengers driving without seat belts, drivers talking on mobile phones, driving in the opposite direction, and driving without reflectors among others.

A senior official from the traffic department said that as per the directions from the Supreme Court, to reduce road accidents, the traffic department is taking action against those who violate traffic rules.

In Numbers:

Total challans: 6,83,390

Paid Challans: 1,62,512

Unpaid Challans: 5,08939

Challan sent to court: 11,939

Total fines: Rs 59,96,69,800

Paid Challans: Rs 14,25,74,600

Unpaid Challans: Rs 44, 70,95,200

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)