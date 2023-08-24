Navi Mumbai: Over 2100 Get Admission Under RTE In NMMC Area

NMMC | File

A total of 2130 students were admitted to 98 private-aided schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE) under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). As per RTE Act, 25% of the total seats available in private unaided schools are reserved for free for students of financially weaker section.

For the current academic year, a total of 32,612 applications were received. Out of these, 2,172 children were found eligible for admission in the first list. However, the admissions process for 2,130 students who completed the document verification process was successfully concluded in the fourth waiting list.

The RTE internal waiting list, stage number four, began on August 4th. During this phase, parents of 52 students on the waiting list were requested to confirm the admission of their children. They received SMS notifications through the portal for this purpose. Parents were instructed to print the allotment letter from their login, take the letter along with the necessary documents to the nearest verification centre, and verify the documents with the verification committee to confirm their children's online admissions.

Senior education official has urged parents to visit the school with the confirmation of admission and complete the admission process. Following the completion of the fourth waiting list stage, there are now only 42 students left to take admission. The state education department is expected to announce the commencement of the fifth phase admission process, and it is anticipated that the remaining students will secure admission during this phase.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)