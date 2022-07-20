Navi Mumbai organisation distributes educational material among students |

A Navi Mumbai organisation, Yugnirmate Pratishthan, distributed educational materials among 20 students of the Ratnamala Deaf and Mentally Impaired Centre in Kalamboli.

The distribution drive was conducted under the guidance of founder president Shankar Vasmane and executive officers Basavaraj Nandi and Komal Shelar, Yugnirmate Pratishthan.

In addition, the Pratishthan also distributed books and stationery among tribal students of other districts. A total of 100 students from low-income families were given the materials.

“Our coming generation is the future of India. Many of the students stop their education midway due to a lack of financial support. Hence, to ensure that the learning wheel is never stopped, the foundation carries out various activities to help the students”, said Vasmane.