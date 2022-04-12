Navi Mumbai: One-day conference on Saraswat Civilization to be held in Vashi on May 1

The Vishwa Saraswat Organisation (VSO), All India Saraswat Cultural Organisation Mumbai (AISCO) and GSB Sabha Navi Mumbai will be jointly organising a one-day conference on ‘Confluence of Saraswats Worldwide’ on May 1 at Goldcrest High School in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

The eight hours long event will see a number of speakers sharing their views on Saraswat Civilization.

“The focus of the conference will be to highlight the glory of the ancient Saraswat civilization, unearth the vast knowledge of the Saraswat history and also deliberate on future course of action towards Saraswat unity”, said Vishwa Saraswat Federation in a statement.

H.H Shrimad Samyamindra, H H Shrimad Vidyadheesh Thirtha Swami, H H Shrimad Vidyadheesh Thirtha Swami Shreepad Vader Swamiji, H.H Shrimad Shivananda Saraswati Swamiji and H.H Shrimad Sadyojat Shankarashram Swamiji will be main speakers in the conference.

Saraswat civilization is believed to be the oldest civilisation of Bharatvarsh. It denotes people who had settled on the banks of Sarawati.

“All the three organisations will meet soon to discuss the execution of the program. There are people coming from various parts of the country. Our plans are ready and there are some important points to discuss”, said Mahesh Kalyanpur, Member, Vishwa Saraswat Foundation.

