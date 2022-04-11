Navi Mumbai: NMMC to start monsoon works from May 1

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will start the pre-monsoon preparations on May 1 and it will be completed before May 25. The works will include cleanliness of gutters, nullahs, filling of potholes, barricading construction sites if any, pruning the branches of trees among others.

Since Navi Mumbai is a planned city, water logging is not a major problem. However, during heavy rainfall in monsoon, there are low lying parts of the city that witness waterlogging and a pump is required to flush out water.

According to the solid waste management department of NMMC, the cleaning of nullah and gutters will start from May 1. “The tenders for cleaning of nullah and gutters are underway and soon after the appointment of a contractor, the work will be started,” said a senior official from the solid waste management department of NMMC.

Even last year, the work of cleaning nullah and gutters was started on May 1 and it was completed before May 25. “Covid cases were at their peak during last year and carrying out monsoon work was a challenge. But this year, the situation is under control and Covid cases are negligible,” said the official. He added that they have more than adequate time to complete the work.

As part of the cleanliness drive, the civic body has been carrying out a number of works continuously. However, the civic body will put up barricades while undergoing construction works. Even potholes will be filled before the deadline. “We have already started a helpline number of debris collection. However, contractors will be asked to remove silt and debris soon after the work is over,” added the official.

In addition, the civic body will soon hold a meeting with other agencies to discuss monsoon preparations including industrial areas. Emergency control rooms will be set up at fire stations at Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, and Airoli during the monsoon season.

