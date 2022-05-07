Navi Mumbai: One body recovered from MIDC fire site, cooling process underway

While the cooling process is still going on at Pawne MIDC fire site in Navi Mumbai, the body of a man aged around 50 years was recovered on Saturday morning. The deceased was found on the terrace. One more person is feared to be trapped inside.

The fire that broke out at West Coast Polychem Private limited, a chemical factory located at plot number 775 in TTC MIDC was brought under control by Saturday morning. An official from the MIDC Fire brigade said that the cooling process is underway as there is a fire in small blocks. “We recovered the body of a man around 8 am on Saturday and he was found on the terrace,” said the official from MIDC Fire station.

At least four industrial units were gutted in the fire. The fire spread to other industrial units after chemicals stored in the drum were blasted during the fire. “There were violations in using the marginal space and the fire fighting system of all industrial units were non-functional,” said the official.

The MIDC and other dire stations received the fire call around 3.10 pm. More than 15 fire engines from NMMC, CIDCO, MIDC and Thane were pressed into to douse the fire.

While talking to the media, Purshottam Jadhav, a senior fire official from NMMC said that around 15 fire engines were entrusted to control the fire.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:18 PM IST