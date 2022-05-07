Mumbai: Fire breaks out at LIC office building in Santacruz; no injuries

A fire broke out at the LIC office building in Santacruz area on Friday morning, reports from ANI stated.

As per the report, eight fire tenders are present at the spot. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in LIC office building in Santacruz area in Mumbai this morning, eight fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/ekV1B7TdxT — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:27 AM IST