Mumbai: Fire breaks out at LIC office building in Santacruz; no injuries

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at LIC office building in Santacruz; no injuries

Eight fire tenders are present at the spot.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:36 AM IST

A fire broke out at the LIC office building in Santacruz area on Friday morning, reports from ANI stated.

As per the report, eight fire tenders are present at the spot. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:27 AM IST