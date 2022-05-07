Good news for Mumbaikars! Remodelling of Kalyan station underway; to offer faster travel through local trains

One of the biggest revamp to prevent a substantial number of long distance trains from entering Mumbai has begun. The Central Railway has started the Kalyan remodelling to ensure that long-distance trains terminate at Kalyan and don't enter Mumbai precincts. The Railways have begun work on the remodelling of Kalyan station to accommodate more local trains as well as Terminus for long distance trains.

The remodelling of the Kalyan yard will offer respite to commuters as it will result in saving operational time and increasing the punctuality of local trains. According to officials from Central Railway, work will include the construction of four suburban railway tracks and six outstation train tracks along with foot over bridges, an elevated deck and a connection with the present Kalyan railway station.

"We have begun initial basic works for the construction of Kalyan yard remodelling and its up-gradation into a terminus. This project will not only help in segregating local and outstation trains but also allow us the terminate a few long-distance trains at Kalyan itself," said a CR official.

The crossovers and the joints at the station overlap the running of both local and long-distance trains, impacting the punctuality of the suburban local trains. The remodelling will also create additional platforms as well at Kalyan. This work is expected to cost Rs 866 crore and is being undertaken by the Central Railway in a phased manner.

Sources said that the work is very tedious and construction works will go on for 4 years or so. Senior officials from CR said that they will get a headway of 2-3 minutes in train operations that will improve punctuality and train running.

Kalyan station is among the most critical station and congested sections of the Central Railway. It is a junction between trains coming from Kasara/Nashik and Karjat/Pune and caters to more than 750 trains every day that including both suburban local and outstation trains. The trains arriving and departing from north and south of the country into Mumbai will have to pass via Kalyan station.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:00 AM IST