Navi Mumbai: On CM Eknath Shinde’s Directive, CIDCO Reduces Prices Of Mass Housing Scheme

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has reduced the prices of tenements at Bamandongri, Ulwe under its Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022. CIDCO had launched the scheme for applicants from the economically weaker section (EWS) category. On February 17, 2023, the computerised draw for the scheme was conducted and a total of 4,869 applicants were selected as winners for the housing project in Bamandongri.

CIDCO has developed the housing scheme in the well-connected Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai and through this scheme, the dream of owning their dream house has been fulfilled by the planning agency.

The decision was taken after receiving directives from the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Accordingly, the tenement with the original price of ₹35.30 lakh will be now available at the price of ₹29.50 lakh and after the benefit of subsidy of ₹2.5 lakh available under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the EWS, the tenement will be available at a price of ₹27 lakh to the beneficiaries.

Directives given to CIDCO to reduce prices of tenements

“Successful applicants in Bamandongri, Ulwe hail from the EWS category. As the income limit under PMAY is up to ₹3 lakh, applicants were facing difficulties in raising ₹35 lakh for a house. Keeping this in mind, directives have been given to the CIDCO to reduce the prices of tenements by ₹6 lakh to give relief to these applicants. Accordingly, the prices will be reduced by ₹6 lakh, and with a subsidy of ₹2.5 lakh, the actual price of these tenements will be approximately ₹27 lakh for the applicants. I hereby congratulate all the beneficiaries,” said Shinde.

Good news for prospective homebuyers

Welcoming the move, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, Anil Diggikar said, “It has been decided to reduce the price of tenements by ₹6 lakh at Bamandongari. It will be a great relief for the successful applicants of the scheme and their dream of buying a home in Navi Mumbai will become a reality.”

The letters of intent have been sent to the successful applicants and the process of verification of the documents submitted by the beneficiaries and issuing the allotment letters is at the final stage. This will enable the successful applicants to get possession of the tenements soon.