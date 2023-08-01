Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Assures Possession of 2019 Housing Scheme Homes by Dec 2023, Buyers Seek Relief | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has assured to give possession to house owners of the housing scheme 2019 by the end of 2023. The lottery for the housing scheme was conducted in the beginning of 2022.

Home buyers whose names appeared in the lottery and made the payment by taking home loans are worried a lot. They say that while they have to pay EMI to the bank for housing loans, they are forced to live in rented homes. “It has been almost one and a half years since the draw was conducted. We have not yet received the possession,” said a home buyer.

CIDCO assures house possession by December 2023

Gajanan Kale, MNS Navi Mumbai chief, met the Chief Engineer of CIDCO regarding the possession of the houses on Monday evening. During the meeting, the official assured that possession of the housing scheme 2019 would be given by the end of December 2023. The official also gave a written assurance regarding the possession. A copy of the assurance is available with FPJ.

'Housing For All' scheme

Under the state government’s policy "Housing for All," CIDCO had released a lottery for about 25,000 houses for various economic sections under its 2018-2019 housing scheme. The houses have been developed for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) in five nodes of Navi Mumbai, namely Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli, and Dronagiri. The successful applicants were provided with a schedule to pay a specific installment amount out of the total cost of their house within a stipulated period, after scrutiny of documents through the computerized lottery system.

CIDCO has been constructing around 90,000 houses in the city, of which 65,000 are affordable houses. These houses are being constructed at various locations, including the Vashi truck terminus, Kharghar railway station, Kharghar bus terminus, Kharghar bus depot, Kalamboli bus depot, Panvel Inter State Bus Stand (ISBT), New Panvel (W) bus depot, and Kharghar sectors 43, Taloja sectors 21, 28, 29, 31, and 37.

