Navi Mumbai: NSS Holds Social Programme Under Meri Mati Mera Desh Campaign At F G Naik College

NSS Holds Social Programme Under Meri Mati Mera Desh Campaign |

As part of the "Meri Mati Mera Desh," campaign, the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of F.G. Naik College in Koparkhairane organised a series of events aimed at fostering a deeper connection to our homeland and promoting social commitment.

Principal Pratap Mahadik, in his introductory speech, expressed the college's unwavering commitment to social activities. He emphasised the college’s dedication to maintaining its social responsibilities.

Among many, one of the notable activities involved the planting of approximately 75 trees in the college premises and surrounding areas. This initiative not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also reflects the college's commitment to social and environmental responsibility

Apart from principal Mahadik, NSS (a program officer), Prof. Pramod Salunkhe, Dr. Kavita Pawar, and Dr. Dattatraya Ghodke, head of the Department of Economics, witnessed enthusiastic participation from both students and faculty members were present at the event.

Read Also Meri Mati Mera Desh: Family Members Of Freedom Fighters Feted

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)