Navi Mumbai: No water supply in NMMC area on May 24 evening

Navi Mumbai: Residents living under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) jurisdiction and a couple of CIDCO administered nodes will face water cuts on May 24. The civic body will carry out pre-monsoon maintenance work at Morbe Dam to Digha mainline.

Due to maintenance work, the water supply to the Bhokarpada treatment plant will be cut off on Tuesday or May 24.

According to the engineering department of NMMC, due to maintenance work, there will be no water supply on the evening of May 24 in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards.

Due to maintenance, the water supply to taps will be cut off in the above-mentioned nodes and CIDCO administered Kharghar and Kamothe nodes.

The water supply will resume on May 25 morning, however, with low pressure. The civic body has appealed to citizens to store water and use it judiciously.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:51 AM IST