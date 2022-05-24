Navi Mumbai: No death due to Covid in the last 87 days under NMMC

Navi Mumbai: In the last 87 days, there has been no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

On May 23, the civic body reported 8 new cases of Covid while 15 patients were discharged. The number of active cases remains in two digits with 62. Of the 62 patients, 55 patients are getting treatment at their homes.

The civic body conducted around 3600 tests on May 23. The positivity rate is very low.

During January and February, the civic body had seen around 75 deaths due to the Omicron variant of Covid. Even the number of active cases had reached over 17000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2000.

ALSO READ Active COVID-19 cases reach 69 in Navi Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:59 AM IST