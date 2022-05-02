Navi Mumbai: NMMT's initiative of 'No Diesel Buses' on weekends turn out profitable

The initiative of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) to use 'No Diesel Buses' on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays is turning out to be a profitable decision. The civic Transport wing of NMMC is saving up to Rs 70 lakh per month on fuels. The initiative was started in mid-January by the civic body.

In order to reduce the losses incurred by NMMT, the civic transport wing paid attention to reducing fuel consumption by increasing the use of electric buses. Accordingly, NMMT decided on zero fuel days on Saturdays and Sundays including public holidays.

“There are fewer commuters on weekends and public holidays and we can manage with the available electric and CNG buses,” said a senior official from Transport undertaking.

Due to the rising prices of diesel, the daily operation cost of NMMT has increased and this is affecting the financial health of the Transport wing.

“The step has been taken to reduce the losses and also provide environment-friendly transport in Navi Mumbai,” said the official. At present, the transport undertaking has 180 electric buses (EV), 120 CNG and 272 diesel buses in its fleet.

“As we run all buses on weekdays to meet the demand, we decided to use only CNG and EVs on weekends and public holidays where there are fewer commuters,” said the official.

Before the Covid pandemic, the price of diesel was around Rs 65 per litre, however, soon after the reopening of services, the fuel prices also increased. Now, it has crossed Rs 100 per litre. This has led to an increase in the losses of NMMT.

According to officials, they need around 7,000 to 8,000 litres of diesel per day. However, they saved oil consumption two days a week. “We saved around Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh per month,” said the official.

“By introducing all 180 electric buses, we have already reduced the fuel consumption. The zero-fuel day initiative added further cost-cutting on daily operation,” added the official.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:18 PM IST