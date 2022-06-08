Navi Mumbai: NMMT to add 75 AC buses to its fleet by end of the year

NMMT bus | File

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), the civic transport wing, will add 75 more air-conditioned buses to its fleet soon. Multiple tenders will be floated soon. These buses will be acquired on the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model by the coming year.

The newly to be acquired buses will operate in new as well as existing routes in Navi Mumbai as per the requirements.

According to an official from NMMT, all the 75 buses to be acquired will be AC buses. Of the total buses, a tender for 25 buses has been floated. In addition, 10 buses will be double-decker and 15 are midi (9 meters long) buses.

The tenders for the remaining buses will be finalized by the end of this month and following that they will be ordered by the end of next month. NMMT already has 180 AC buses in its fleet.