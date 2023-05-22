Navi Mumbai: NMMT to add 15 new electric buses to its fleet soon

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has received 15 new electric buses | Fpj

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has received 15 new electric buses and they will be added to the fleet next month. At present, they have been parked at Ghansoli depot. They are likely to ply on route number 18 and 20.

Operating a mixed fleet

At present, NMMT operates a fleet of 550 buses, including diesel, CNG, and electric buses. Out of these, 450 buses serve passengers daily, covering areas within NMMC as well as Mumbai, Uran, Panvel, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Badlapur, and Bhiwandi.

The 15 newly acquired buses arrived at the Ghansoli depot a month ago. Prior to their commencement of passenger service, they must undergo processes such as obtaining RTO permission, registration, and passenger transport approval. These buses are slated to operate on routes numbered 20 and 18, connecting Ghansoli with Seawoods and Kharkopar, respectively.

Major transport upgrade in Navi Mumbai

The buses will be managed under a Gross Cross Contract method, which entails the respective contractor company handling bus maintenance and driver provision, while revenue from ticket sales is allocated to the transport department based on bus utilisation.

These 9-meter-wide electric minibuses have a seating capacity of at least 40 passengers and will contribute to providing improved transportation facilities to commuters in Navi Mumbai.