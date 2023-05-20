Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues notice to over 330 societies for wasting water | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has served notices to more than 330 housing societies across the city for surpassing their allocated water quotas. These societies have been requested to monitor their water usage to avoid facing financial penalties.

According to officials from the civic water department, a total of 336 housing societies have received notices, with the highest number of violations found in the Digha ward, where 80 societies were notified. The Vashi ward follows closely with 75 violators. "A warning notice has been issued to them," stated an official from the civic water department.

How water supply quota is determined

The water supply quota is determined based on the number of flats and residents in each society. A water connection is provided according to the building's requirements.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a "below-normal" southwest monsoon due to El Nino. Monsoon this year is expected to be delayed, resulting in less rainfall.

In response to the state government's directive to manage water resources prudently and develop a contingency plan to meet the demand until monsoon arrives in the dam's catchment areas, the NMMC has implemented various measures, including water rationing and actions against water wastage.

While the Morbe dam, which supplies water to the city, has sufficient reserves to meet requirements until the first week of August, the civic body is stressing the importance of conserving water resources.

"Considering that the Morbe dam wasn't filled to its capacity last year, it is crucial to use water wisely. The NMMC has appealed for water conservation," stated a senior civic official.

Senior civic officials have observed that some residents are using water indiscriminately and wasting the valuable resource.

Anticipating a delay in the monsoon and to meet the water demand until its arrival, the NMMC has already initiated water rationing in seven wards under its jurisdiction since April 28. The civic body has implemented a half-day water cut once a week in each ward.

Notices Issued by Ward:

Digha: 80

Airoli: 8

Ghansoli: 30

Turbhe: 10

Koparkhairane: 55

Vashi: 75

Nerul: 15

Belapur: 60