 Navi Mumbai: NMMT Recovers ₹2.8 Lakh In 6 Months As Fines From Ticketless Travellers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMT Recovers ₹2.8 Lakh In 6 Months As Fines From Ticketless Travellers

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Recovers ₹2.8 Lakh In 6 Months As Fines From Ticketless Travellers

A total of 1626 ticketless travellers were caught during the period while commuting in NMMT buses. Ticketless travelling is one of the major causes of financial losses in the civic transport wing.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
NMMT Bus | File

In the first six months of the year, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) collected ₹2.80 lakh in fines from ticketless travelers. A total of 1626 ticketless travellers were caught during the period while commuting in NMMT buses. Ticketless travelling is one of the major causes of financial losses in the civic transport wing.

NMMT buses witness heavy rush in Thane, Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli, Panvel, and Uran areas during peak hours. A few commuters take advantage of crowded conditions to evade fares. NMMT has deployed 50 ticket inspectors to tackle the problem. However, the growing number of fare evaders necessitates increasing their numbers for more effective enforcement.

Now, NMMT has revised the penalty for ticketless travellers.  Previously, violators were fined ₹100 for ordinary buses and ₹200 for air-conditioned buses. Now, the fine has been increased to ₹157 for ordinary buses and ₹310 for air conditioned buses. This increment in fines has contributed to the growth in revenue from fare evasion penalties, according to an official statement.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Police Bust Flesh Trade at Spa, Rescues 3 Women; Owner & Manager Arrested
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Concretise Main Roads In Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Concretise Main Roads In Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Recovers ₹2.8 Lakh In 6 Months As Fines From Ticketless Travellers

Navi Mumbai: NMMT Recovers ₹2.8 Lakh In 6 Months As Fines From Ticketless Travellers

Navi Mumbai: Secretary Of District Congress Writes To NMMC Commissioner; Raises Potholes Issue In...

Navi Mumbai: Secretary Of District Congress Writes To NMMC Commissioner; Raises Potholes Issue In...

Mumbai News: Sula Vineyards Gets Excise Duty Notice Of ₹116 Cr From Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai News: Sula Vineyards Gets Excise Duty Notice Of ₹116 Cr From Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai News: Civic Engineers Body Opposes SIT Probe; Writes To CM Shinde Recalling Work Dedication...

Mumbai News: Civic Engineers Body Opposes SIT Probe; Writes To CM Shinde Recalling Work Dedication...