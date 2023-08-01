Navi Mumbai Police Bust Flesh Trade at Spa, Rescues 3 Women; Owner & Manager Arrested | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police carried out a raid at Pearl Spa in Raghuleela Mall in Vashi last week and rescued three women who were forced into prostitution. The police also arrested the owner and the manager of the spa.

A flesh trade operation was being run under the banner of a massage parlour, the police said.

Police lay a trap to nab culprits

Based on a tip-off, the police sent a dummy customer with ₹4000 on Saturday evening. The official was shown women and offered sexual pleasure. The manager of the spa also took money from the official.

Police officials from AHTU and the Crime Branch entered the spa after getting an indication from the official sent as a dummy customer.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: 6 Women Rescued As MBVV Police Bust Sex Racket

Police swoop down on spa staff

During the raid, the police found three women inside the spa in short dresses and objectionable items. The owner and manager were arrested and identified as Rajni Kishore Fakir, 40, the owner of the spa, a resident of Chembur, and Bini Ronie R, the manager, a resident of Kopri Gaon in Vashi, and a native of Karnataka.

According to the police, the spa owner used to take ₹4000 from each customer and forced women into prostitution for a mere ₹1000.

They were arrested under sections 370 and 34 of the IPC and sections 3, 4, and 5 of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (ITPA).