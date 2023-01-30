e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMT gets AI-based app to manage leaves and attendance of 3,000 employees

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
After implementing Integrated Transportation Management System (ITMS) for bus tracking, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has launched AI-based automated leave and attendance management app for its employees.

The application will help the civic body to manage leave and attendance smoothly and track the strength of employees on duty at any time.

Developed by Pune-based leading IT firm Vritti Solutions, the app will keep a record, manage and track of leaves and attendance for 3,000 employees of NMMT. The app was inaugurated by Sujata Dhole, Additional Municipal Commissioner, NMMC during the 27th Foundation Day of NMMT.

NMMT, a civic transport undertaking, has more than 500 buses in its fleet and more than 3 lakh passengers travel in these buses on a daily basis.

App details and significance

The app enables meeting leave-related statutory compliances for employers, payroll processing and provides information on leave policies to the employees.

Sunil Salunkhe, Head of ITMS of NMMT, said, “There will be an automatic alert regarding the renewal of conductor license, thus, promoting more efficiency. Any important message from the department to their staff will show up as a notification and hence, important communication will be delivered to everyone.”

Veerendra Jamdade, Chief Executive Officer, of Vritti Solutions, said, “The app drives analytics and helps in bringing out data-based report generation. All these factors help in making informed real-time decisions. It can be tracked from a dashboard, which helps in digitally monitoring employees’ leave status”.

