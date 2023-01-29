Navi Mumbai: NMMC spontaneous flash mob on Republic Day on waste management wins heart |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) does not leave an opportunity to promote the cleanliness message among citizens. Since the civic body has decided to achieve number one spot in 'Swachh Survekshan 2023', on the occasion of Republic Day, a Flash Mob was organised in Grand Central Mall at Seawood Nerul under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC spontaneous flash mob on Republic Day on waste management wins heart |

NMMC Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department decided to hold a flash mob in the mall

Republic Day is a holiday for everyone. It is customary for people to celebrate by attending the flag hoisting in the morning or taking a leisurely stroll in the city with their families in the evening. Considering that a large number of citizens come to the mall on holidays, NMMC Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle and his team decided to hold a flash mob in the mall. A plan was made to convey the message of waste sorting and cleanliness to the citizens through the invention of song dance.

Accordingly, it was decided to conduct a flash mob at the Grand Central Mall at Nerul Seawood on Republic Day. Suddenly, around 7 pm loud music started playing in the mall and the crowd in the mall didn't really know what was going on. Soon, a large group of young men and women came forward one by one in the big passage in the middle of the mall and started dancing bravely to the rhythm of the song. Instead of keeping people scattered in the mall, they started standing in a circle around the passage and cleaning songs along with folk songs, patriotic songs changed the atmosphere of the mall. Even the grand galleries on both floors of the mall were filled with people.

The message of waste sorting was conveyed through songs by performers

The message of waste sorting was conveyed through songs as well as dance performances in Nrityavishkara. The cleanliness message was broadcast through the trash can mascot. The dance troupe, wearing tricolor cloth stripes, created excitement. Attractive t-shirts of dance artists were also attracting attention.

A total of 107 boys and girls of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Vidyalaya of Ambedkar Nagar, Rabale, which won the national award for clean school, attracted the attention of the audience in the mall by performing a flash mob of various songs and promoted the cleanliness survey with musical dance.