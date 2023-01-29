Navi Mumbai: Group education officer issues notice to 5 schools in Panvel taluka for bogus voter registration

Mumbai: Four Africans held as police bust international job racket | File

The Konkan Division Teacher Constituency election is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 30. However, following a complaint of bogus names on the voters' list, the group education officer of Panvel Panchayat Samiti issued a notice to five schools on January 28.

Fake names included in voters' list

There have been allegations that a large number of bogus and duplicate names were included in the voters' list for the Konkan Division Teachers' Constituency election.

Accordingly, Panvel Panchayat Samiti's Group Education Officer S. R. Mohite has issued a notice.

“It was the responsibility of the concerned Headmaster, Principal/Head of the institution to issue the complete voter registration application and proper certificate in the prescribed format. However, since these five schools did not fulfill this responsibility properly, complaints were submitted to Konkan Divisional Commissioner, Raigad Collector and District Election Officer,” said an official from the Panchayat Samiti.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Drunk man booked for making hoax bomb call

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)