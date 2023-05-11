Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s first multi-storey parking in Belapur to open soon | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In order to check roadside parking in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is developing a multi-storey parking lot in Belapur and Vashi. The work on the parking lot in Belapur is at the last stage and it will be thrown open for parking soon.

The multi-storey parking has enough space to accommodate 476 four-wheelers and 121 two-wheelers.

Putting an end to the menace of parking on the road

The parking lot is being constructed at plot number 39 in Sector 15 in Belapur, which is close to Palm Beach Road, Belapur Court, and the newly developed Jetty for water transport. Additionally, a number of infrastructure projects are lined up adjoining the node. However, in the absence of dedicated parking lots, people have been seen parking along the road.

In order to put an end to the menace of parking on the road, NMMC has been taking a number of measures. It followed up with CIDCO for plots in the NMMC area. Accordingly, two plots in the CBD Belapur ward and one plot in Vashi ward were made available for parking facilities by CIDCO in 2018.

In the last few years, Sector 15 Belapur has emerged as the new commercial hub, and in the future, there will be a sharp rise in the number of people visiting the area. Even the real estate body, Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM), sees the area as one of the sought-after commercial destinations due to a number of infrastructure projects, including the proposed Marina and the recently upgraded Belapur-Uran highway.

Recently, the civic chief Rajesh Narvekar inspected the under-construction parking lot and directed officials to complete the remaining work and open it for the public. Mr. Narvekar also directed the engineering department to explore the possibility of using digital advertisement boards for additional revenue.

Furthermore, the civic body is also planning to provide a charging station at the parking lot. "Since there has been a rise in the number of electric vehicles and the demand for charging stations is increasing," said the municipal commissioner Mr. Narvekar after inspecting the parking lot. He added that provision should be made for a charging station.