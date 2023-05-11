 Navi Mumbai: AAP demands repair and maintenance of Babasaheb Ambedkar Park in Seawoods
According to the party, children's play equipment and the exercise equipment are in poor condition due to lack of regular maintenance.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
article-image

The Navi Mumbai unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) drew the attention of Assistant Commissioner of the Belapur ward by meeting him to discuss about the poorly-maintained rides at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park at Sector 42 of Seawoods West.

The party threw light on the lack of regular maintenance of the fun space and pointed out that the children's play equipment, and the exercise equipment are in poor condition there. Thus, stating that the local residents are not able to avail these facilities.

“Since the children are currently on summer vacation, these can be put to good use. Even the water pipeline is also leaking, and it has accumulated in the park,” said a party worker.

The party demanded to repair these equipment as soon as possible and their regular maintenance should be arranged on a permanent basis. Similarly, the leakage in the water pipeline should also be repaired.

