 Navi Mumbai News: City unit of Congress demands action against BJP leader for threat against Kharge, family
Navi Mumbai News: City unit of Congress demands action against BJP leader for threat against Kharge, family

Bharatiya Janata Party's Chittapur (Karnataka) Legislative Assembly candidate Manikant Rathod has allegedly threatened to kill Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai unit of Congress demands action against BJP leader for threat against Kharge, family

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Congress party has given a letter to the Senior Police Inspector of Vashi Police Station, asking for a case to be filed against Manikant Rathod who threatened to kill Congress Party National President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members.

Anil Kaushik, Navi Mumbai District President of the party along with other party members met the police in Vashi.

“This is a very serious threat. We all know Rathod has criminal records in Karnataka,” said Kausik. He added that the lives of Kharge and his family members are in danger and there is need for police action. 

Surjewala made allegations ahead of polls

Ahead of Karnataka Polls, senior Congress leader Rakesh Surjewala had accused BJP of trying to kill Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and also his family.

The grand old party also circulated an audio clip about the purported planning of killing Mallikarjun Kharge.

