 Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress accuses BJP of plotting to kill Mallikarjun Kharge & family; audio clip surfaces
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has claimed that leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are plotting to murder Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. Surjewala has said that the Congress has an audio clip of BJP candidate Manikanta Rathod discussing the alleged plan. Rathod is contesting against Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge, who is the sitting MLA from Chittapur.

Surjewala has accused the BJP of stooping to new lows in the political discourse, and has claimed that the alleged plot is a result of the BJP's frustration at facing a complete rout in the elections. He has also said that the audio recording of Rathod shows that the BJP candidate is the blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and CM Bommai," he said.

article-image

Surjewala has further claimed that the BJP's alleged plot to murder Kharge and his family is a result of their designed hatred towards Karnataka's son of the soil, Kharge.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023

The Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will be held on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13, 2023, after the counting of the votes.

Out of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, a party needs a total of 113 seats to mark a majority in the election.

2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections

In 2018, the Karnataka Assembly Elections were conducted on May 12. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. However, the party failed to touch the majority mark of 112. The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) who secured second and third positions with 78 and 38 seats respectively, decided to join hands to form a coalition government in the state.

article-image

