Karnataka Elections 2023: Kharge confident of win; opinion polls give edge to Congress

Bengaluru: A confident Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said he was sure that the grand old party will win the Karnataka Assembly election when results would be out on May 13. And if that does not happen, he said, “I am ready to take any blame if we lose, but I want the Congress to win.”

The Congress was determined to defeat the BJP, he said.

On his punishing election tour, he said in an interview to India Today: “One should have will and commitment. I hold four meetings daily. Sometimes I have to travel 100km to attend an evening meeting. We are determined to defeat the BJP so we have to tolerate everything.”

Opinion polls in favour of Cong

Meanwhile, three opinion polls have given the Congress a clear victory; three differed saying the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in a hung Assembly.

According to the ABP-CVoter opinion poll, the Congress could win between 107 to 119 of the total 224 seats, while the BJP may secure 74 to the 86 seats. The JD-S is projected to win between 23 to 35 seats; 113 is the halfway mark.

India Today-CVoter has predicted that the ruling BJP is anticipated to lose the Karnataka assembly election badly, bagging just 74-86 seats, down 24 seats from the number they won in 2018.

However, the Zee News-Matrize opinion poll has predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest single party in a hung Assembly.

Surveys conducted by Kannada news channels Suvarna News 24x7 and Jan Ki Baat too concurred with the Zee News survey and said the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party.

BJP leader slams Yogendra Yadav

Meanwhile, BJP leader BL Santhosh dismissed the survey results and accused Yogendra Yadav of fabricating the survey.

“It's really astonishing that he (Yogendra Yadav) finds time amid his padayatras and agitations to cook up surveys to please his masters...”, he tweeted.