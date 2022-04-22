Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Morbe dam has sufficient water to supply till first week of September

The Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has sufficient water level to meet the demand of water till the first week of September. However, at present, the water level at the dam is little lower than last year. The dam had overflowed last year as the catchment area had received over 3600 mm rainfall.

While many parts of Navi Mumbai are facing water shortage for the past two months, NMMC’s Morbe dam has sufficient water to meet the demand till September 2, 2022.

The total storage capacity of Morbe dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of April 22, the storage was 90.620 MCM, which is 48% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 76 meters,” said an official from Morbe Dam.

Last year, the catchment area of the dam had received around 3,700 mm rainfall and it had overflown on September 28.

According to officials from the engineering department, as per the agreement, the MIDC has to supply 10 MLD water to NMMC per day. However, the supply is not constant and this has impacted the planning of water of NMMC. In addition, NMMC is also supplying 10 MLD water to a few areas under the jurisdiction of CIDCO. This has resulted in daily additional consumption of 20 MLD water. “Even in this scenario, the civic administration is using water in a planned way and it will continue to supply during summer without any pause,” said a senior civic official.

The monsoon is expected to arrive in the city by the first or second week of June. The requirement to overflow the dam is 3,250 mm rainfall in the catchment area. For the past two years, the Raigad district received 3,300 average rainfall. The dam is located in Khalapur in Raigad district.

