Navi Mumbai: NMMC's 'Jagar 2022' to mark birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar concluded with speech by director Nagraj Manjule

The “Jagar 2022”, almost a three weeks long celebration to mark the birth anniversary of the architect of Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the newly constructed Ambedkar memorial in Airoli concluded with the speech of well-known film director Nagraj Manjule.

In his simple words, Manjule said that the Dr Ambedkar memorial is a monument without statues. He added the library is amazing and beautiful and he was thrilled to see it.

Since March 30, to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Ambekar, “Jagar 2022” has been organised by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Under the Jagar 2022, the civic body invited experts from different fields and ideologies to share their views.

The program 'Jagar 2022' concluded with the concert with Manjule’s speech. Manjule has directed popular films like Pistula, Fandry, Sairat, Zhund among others.

“Libraries are the need of the hour,” said Manjule, adding that just as we value physical fitness by going to the gym, so the importance of mindfulness should be given to cultivating the mind.

"Babasaheb is my father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is my grandfather", said Manjule, He also praised the concept of NMMC to organize lectures on the occasion of Babasaheb's birth.

Expressing gratitude for the enthusiastic response of the people to the idea of celebrating Babasaheb's first birth anniversary with ideological awakening, the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar expressed confidence that this tradition of Jagar 2022, 2023, 2024 and beyond will continue.

