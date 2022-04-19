Navi Mumbai: NMMC organizes painting competition on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, winners rewarded with cash prize

Winners of a painting competition organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as part of the 131st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were given certificates and cash awards.

Eknath Shinde, the Guardian Minister of the Thane district appreciated the painting competition that paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti.

A total of 351 children and professional painters participated in the competition in different groups.

The civic body also organized a number of lectures on various topics by eminent speakers under 'Jagar 2022' as part of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

The drawing competition was also part of the mega event organised during the two-week long celebration. There were two categories of the painting competition. Winners were given cash prices from Rs 5,000 to 10,000.

The winners of the competition as well as selected paintings were exhibited at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:35 PM IST