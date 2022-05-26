Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s first multi-storey parking in Belapur to solve the roadside parking menace

The menace of roadside parking in Belapur will end by the next year as the first multi-story parking of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will be ready at the beginning of the next year. Around 75% of the construction work of the four-story parking lot has been completed and the remaining work will be completed by the end of the year. The multi-storey parking has enough space to accommodate 476 four-wheelers and 121 two-wheelers.

The parking lot is being constructed at sector 15 in Belapur, which is close to Palm Beach Road, Belapur Court, and the newly developed Jetty for water transport. In addition, a number of infrastructure projects are lined up adjoining the node. However, in the absence of dedicated parking lots, people have seen parking along the road. In order to end the menace of parking on the road, the civic body decided to create parking lots in 2018.

The area has emerged as the new commercial hub and in the future, there will be a sharp rise in people visiting the area. Last year, a 3909 sqm plot at sector 15 in Belapur received the highest bidding of Rs 2,25,999 per sqm. Even the real estate body, Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM), sees the area as one of the sought-after destinations commercially due to a number of infrastructure projects including the proposed Marina and the recently upgraded Belapur-Uran highway.

Recently, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar visited the under-construction parking lot and directed officials to complete the remaining by the end of the year. According to the engineering department of NMMC, around 75% work have been completed. “At present, the work of three slabs has been completed. And the remaining will be completed soon,” said an official from the civil engineering department.

According to a senior civic official, since there is a substation of MSEDCL nearby the parking lot, a few changes will be made in the layout of the building. After inspecting the under-construction parking lot, Bangar directed officials to ensure that the work should be completed by January.