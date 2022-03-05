Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Cyclothon 2022 receives overwhelming response

More than 300 cyclists participated in the 'Cyclothon 2022' held on Saturday morning on Palm Beach Road. The event conveyed the message of 'Reject fuel vehicles, accept fuel-less bicycles' to create awareness for the protection and conservation of the environment.

As part of the “My Earth” campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Cyclist Club of India jointly organized the "Cyclothon 2022". More than 300 citizens above 11 years old participated in the event.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of the Maharashtra Government launched Majhi Vasundhara (My Earth) campaign to create awareness among citizens for the protection of the environment. Since NMMC is taking various eco-friendly initiatives and the “Navi Mumbai Cyclothon” is one of them.

The Cyclothon started from Moraj Circle at Sanpada at 7.15 am on Palm Beach Road, also known as 'Queen's Necklace' of Navi Mumbai and ended in front of the Municipal Corporation Headquarters.

NMMC has always been at the forefront of public welfare work and in the 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan' launched by the Government of Maharashtra last year, Navi Mumbai ranked second in the state in 2021. Now, the civic body target to secure rank one in 'My Earth Campaign 2022'.

President of Cycling Club of India Jai Patil, Jharkhand cyclist Amit Kumar, who set a record of 24,000 km cycling, Sai Patil, 10, the youngest cyclist to cross the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and actor Mayur Lad were present on the occasion.

ALSO READ Preparations for cyclethon in full swing

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 04:12 PM IST