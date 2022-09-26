Navi Mumbai: NMMC witnesses 23 new Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 200

NMMC witnesses 23 new Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 200 | Photo: BL Soni

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 23 new cases of COVID on September 25. So far, there has been a decreasing trend of new cases of COVID in September so far. The number of active cases has also come down to 161 from 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 23 patients were discharged on September 25.

At present, 119 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 25, the civic body conducted 255 RT PCR tests and 219 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,37,613 RT PCR and 23,79,052 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.