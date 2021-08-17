Navi Mumbai: NMMC verifies over 7,600 citizens’ documents for monthly local train passes; sets up help desks

Advertisement

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has facilitated more than 7600 citizens to get monthly suburban train passes offline. The civic body has set up 28 help desks at 11 railway stations across its jurisdiction in Navi Mumbai. The civic body has deputed more than 100 civic employees for facilitating commuters.

The state government allowed fully vaccinated citizens to travel in local trains. However, the railway will issue a monthly passes to those only who have been verified by the local body.

As per the data provided by the NMMC, till August 16, the civic body has verified a total of 7698 commuters to get monthly passes from the railways. Of the total 7989, the maximum of 1417 documents was verified at Nerul stations followed by Airoli with 964 and 815 in Belapur stations.

“Citizens who have completed 14 days after Covid second dose, are required to carry a hard copy of Covid-19 Vaccination Final Certificate and a Photo ID for verification for monthly pass,” said a senior civic official.

The offline verification procedure for Covid-19 vaccination and issuing Railway Monthly Pass started August 11 from 7 am at Rabale, Airoli, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, Sanpada, Vashi, Nerul, Seawoods, and Belapur stations. Eligible persons after verification has been allowed to get a monthly pass to travel from August 15 onward.

"We have set up help 28 desks at 11 railway stations where more than 100 civic officials are available in two sessions from 7 am to 11 pm," said the official. He added that citizens can approach the stations nearest to their houses for verification. However, they are requested not to crowd unnecessarily.

