Navi Mumbai: NMMC uses various platforms to create awareness for cleanliness

Navi Mumbai: NMMC uses various platforms to create awareness for cleanliness

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has instructed all concerned officers and departments to pay special emphasis on public participation for the preparation of Swachh Survekshan 2023.

Amit Srivastava
Sunday, February 05, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Citizens of Navi Mumbai have always shown interest in the cleanliness drive and participated in several drives on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. They came together and carried out a cleanliness drive.

NMMC & Mangroves Soldier organization joined hands to clean Karave Khadi coast area

In accordance with this, in collaboration with the Belapur ward of NMMC and Mangroves Soldier, a special cleaning campaign was carried out in the Karave Khadi coast area and a large number of plastic wastes stuck in the creek were cleaned.

Mangroves Soldier is an organization that carries out cleanliness drives every holiday with a charitable attitude and has focused on cleaning the mangrove areas.

College & NSS students conducted cleanliness driver in the Mini Sea Shore area of Vashi

Similarly, college students as well as NSS students conducted a local cleanliness campaign in the Mini Sea Shore area of Vashi.

Awareness spread in form of Kirtana

At Akhand Harinam week pavilion in Sector 8 Sanpada, interacting with more than 500 citizens from the platform of Kirtana, they were made aware of the importance of waste segregation and disposal of wet waste through compost pits. Similarly, public awareness was created about avoiding the use of single plastic. A similar awareness campaign was carried out on a large scale at Jaibhavani Chowk in Sector 3 Nerul.

