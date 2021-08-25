Navi Mumbai: NMMC to sell properties of 119 property tax defaulters, asks to clear dues within 21 days

The Property Tax Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued notices to 119 property tax defaulters to pay taxes or their properties will be sold to recover the pending taxes. The civic body has given 21 days to clear pending taxes. Among major defaulters included prominent builders and industrial units in the city. The civic body has already seized defaulted properties.

“The confiscation proceedings of properties that have not paid taxes have been initiated under Rule 45 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 8 and an order has been issued by the Property Tax Department that if the property tax arrears are not paid to the corporation within 21 days along with the recovery charges on their income, the property will be sold,” said an official from the Property tax department.

In the last two months after issuing notices to pay pending taxes, the civic body seized properties. At the beginning of August, the civic body had issued notice to pay their taxes or it would auction off their properties to recover the taxes.

The civic chief Abhijit Bangar has directed the property tax department to fasten the process to auctioning the properties if they fail to respond to the notice in a stipulated time frame.

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue of the corporation and due to the outbreak of a pandemic, the civic body requires funds to fight against it.

The NMMC had come up with the Abhay Yojana to provide 75 percent relief in interest on arrears of property. Even during these two months of the scheme, a total of 119 properties with large amount arrears did not pay their taxes and even did not respond to further notices.

Of the total 119 properties with large amounts pending taxes, 19 properties are in Belapur ward, 20 in Nerul ward, 34 in Vashi ward, 10 in Turbhe ward, 17 in Koparkhairane ward, 12 in Ghansoli ward and 7 in Airoli ward. “There are many open plots including commercial and industrial units. A few of the properties belong to well-known developers from the city,” said an official from the Properties tax department.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 05:12 PM IST