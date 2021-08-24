Navi Mumbai: As active Covid cases dip, doubling rate under NMMC reaches 1671 days

The doubling rate of COVID 19 cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) that had come down to 80 days on April first week has increased now. As of August 24, the doubling rate under the NMMC area has reached 1671 days, thanks to dropping in new cases of COVID 19.

The number of fresh cases being reported daily in the city has come down below 50, and on August 23, it was just 20 new cases of COVID reported in the city.

After the first wave of COVID 19, in the first week of February 2021, the doubling rate of COVID 19 cases had reached 735 days after the number of active cases as well as new cases of COVID had come down sharply in the city.

However, the number of new cases of COVID 19 started increasing rapidly by the second week of March that continued in April. During April, the number of active cases was more than 10,000 in the city and the doubling rate had come down to 80 days.

While under the mission break the chain, a number of services have stopped and few people were stepping out of their homes. This has resulted in a drop in the active cases in the city.

At present, the number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction is 771 which is around five months low.

For the last one week, the daily new cases of COVID are less than 50 and on August 23, it was just 20 cases. “The situation is under control as a number of active cases are coming down. However, a number of services are allowed and people are stepping out. If they do not follow the norms, the situation can go out of control,” said an official from the civic health department.

As per data available with the civic body, the recovery rate under the NMMC is 97.45%. However, a total of 1882 died which is around 1.71 percent of total positive cases reported.

