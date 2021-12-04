Navi Mumbai: NMMC to repeat RT-PCR tests of 11 passengers who returned from high-risk countries

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will repeat the RT-PCR tests of 11 passengers on Sunday who had returned last week from the high-risk countries. The contact tracing is also going on of all the passengers returned from high-risk countries. As per the civic body, none of them have reported any symptoms of Covid-19 so far.

Till Saturday, a total of 61 passengers returned to the city from high-risk countries and their initial Rt-PCR tests that were conducted at the airport upon arrival were negative.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner said that on Sunday, the RT-PCR tests will be repeated of a total of 11 passengers who are currently in home isolation. “If anyone is found positive of COVID-19 virus, we send the sample for conducting Genome Sequencing for Omicron variant,” said Bangar.

At present, all the 61 passengers are at home isolation and the dedicated call centre for COVID-19 makes calls every day at least three times to take their health status. “None of them have reported any symptoms of Covid or Omicron variant,” said Bangar.

Bangar said that after reaching the airport, as per the protocol, all the travellers had to undergo Rt-PCR testing there and the list is sent to the respective corporations. “We start tracing in our jurisdiction if they have by any chance came in contact with anyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also intensified the vaccination drive and increased the number of centre for vaccination. Interestingly, there is a sudden rise in the number of people turning at cenrte for vaccination. “We have already vaccinated 100 percent, eligible citizens, with the first dose and around 70 percent with the second dose,” said Bangar, adding that due to fear of Omicron, people in large number coming to the centre. “I have directed officials carrying out the drive to capitalize the opportunity and vaccinated all those who are eligible to take the second dose,” added Bangar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:12 PM IST