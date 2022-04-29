Navi Mumbai: NMMC to prepare SOP to manage construction debris to prevent air pollution

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is preparing standard operating procedure (SOP) to manage construction debris to prevent air pollution in the city. The civic chief said the SOP will have a provision of punishment for those who will violate the rules.

“The issue of air pollution is directly related to our health and special attention needs to be paid to the effective implementation of necessary measures to reduce it,” said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner during a seminar on the capacity building of Real Estate Developers, organized by NMMC in association with Institute for Sustainable Communities under National Fresh Air Program at civic headquarter in Belapur.

“NMMC is making vigilant efforts to manage construction debris and special attention is being paid to increase air quality as well as to implement measures to prevent air pollution,” said Bangar. He added that there is a need to take actions regarding dust prevention and debris management from construction sites. “NMMC is working on SOP to prevent air pollution from construction sites and those who violate the rules will be punished,” said Bangar. However, he added that the corporation is issuing SOP, but its implementation should be done not out of fear of penalty but voluntarily.

ISC National Director Vivek Adhia lauded NMMC for its serious work in preventing air pollution for many years. A large number of developers and engineers were present on the occasion. NMMC’s City Engineer Sanjay Desai informed about various initiatives being taken by the corporation to prevent air pollution in the city.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:13 PM IST