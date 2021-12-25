Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold online sporting events with finals on ground amid Covid fear

In view of the current Covid situation, the Sports and Cultural department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is holding an online sports festival 2021-22. The month-long online sports festival will start at the beginning of the month and it will conclude in February. However, the final of the tournament will be played physically on the ground.

As physical sports activity is not possible due to preventive measures of Covid, the Sports and Cultural Department of NMMC has come up with this innovative online competition where residents of the NMMC area in the age group of 14 to 30 years can show their talent.

There are five categories in the competition including Chess, Yoga, Basketball Skill Challenge, Football Skill Challenge, and Fitness Challenge.

A link is provided on NMMC’s official website www.nmmc.gov.in for registration of these competitions. Residents of the age group between 14-30 years from men and women can participate. The last date to register for the competition is January 5.

The tournament will be held in two phases with 20 players from each of the groups playing in the first online round being selected for the finals and their final rounds will be held on the field.

The final three male and three female winners in each group of the competition will be awarded cash prizes and certificates.

Online participation certificates will be given to each participating player. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed to citizens to participate in the tournament and showcase their talent.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 08:13 PM IST